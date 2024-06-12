Packers LB Quay Walker is loving Jeff Hafley’s defense

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker is still getting familiar with his role in a new defense. However, Walker has enjoyed learning Jeff Hafley’s scheme, which he says is similar to what he ran as a member of the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

“It’s a lot of stuff that I did in college, and I think it translates very well for a lot of us,” said Walker. “It fits what we do, and not only that, I think Hafley has done a great job of putting us in the right position.

“I love it so far.”

These are encouraging words from one of Green Bay’s most talented defensive players, whose goal is to ascend into one of the league’s top playmaking linebackers. The 2022 first-round pick is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he led the team in tackles. Still, Walker needs to be more consistent and make the most of opportunities when they arise.

Last year, Walker dropped multiple interceptions that could have changed the perception around his second season. It wasn’t a bad year by any means, but he didn’t exactly build upon his rookie campaign, especially in coverage.

As a first-year starter, Walker allowed 31 out of 46 passes (67.4%) against his coverage for 9.8 yards per reception, according to Pro Football Focus. Last season, he allowed 46 out of 54 passes (85.4%) against his coverage for 10.8 yards per reception. Fortunately, he cut down on missed tackles, dropping his season total from 13 to 8.

Even though Walker is still unsure about what he will be asked to do on defense, Matt LaFleur stated during OTAs that Walker will “more than likely” wear the green dot helmet in 2024, meaning he will be the team’s primary defensive communicator. That responsibility was previously owned by veteran De’Vondre Campbell, who was released in March.

In a similar spot to what the offense was experiencing a year ago, Green Bay still has a lot to iron out on the defensive side of things between now and the start of the regular season. That said, Walker told Larry McCarren of Packers.com that he thinks they are in a good spot.

“Mr. Larry, I’d be lying to you if I said we wasn’t because, honestly, I’ve been on a championship team and I understand that it’s college and this is the NFL, but the chemistry is there already. Anytime you have a team where the chemistry is there, that’s a good, good sign.”

