Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving a Lions trainer

Jeff Risdon
During the fourth quarter of Sunday’s night win in Green Bay, the Lions got an unexpected boost from a boneheaded Packers play. Green Bay rookie LB Quay Walker was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions training staff as he tried to treat injured RB D’Andre Swift following a play.

Walker was initially assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the game crew. After a quick review and conversation with league officials, the starting LB and first-round rookie was ejected. It was the second time this season Walker was ejected for initiating an altercation with a member of the opposing training staff.

Walker issued an apology via Twitter on Monday.

If you missed it during the game, here’s the incident:

Walker should expect a hefty fine, at minimum.

