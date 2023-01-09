Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes for shoving a Lions trainer

During the fourth quarter of Sunday’s night win in Green Bay, the Lions got an unexpected boost from a boneheaded Packers play. Green Bay rookie LB Quay Walker was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions training staff as he tried to treat injured RB D’Andre Swift following a play.

Walker was initially assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the game crew. After a quick review and conversation with league officials, the starting LB and first-round rookie was ejected. It was the second time this season Walker was ejected for initiating an altercation with a member of the opposing training staff.

Walker issued an apology via Twitter on Monday.

I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!! — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

Also to explain my frustration in the tunnel. I wasn’t upset about being kicked out, I just knew I messed up again and was wrong for what I did and couldn’t believe I did it again. To the Detroit lions and to the entire training staff including the person I did that too.I’m sorry — Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023

If you missed it during the game, here’s the incident:

#Packers first-round rookie LB Quay Walker has been ejected for shoving a member of the #Lions training staff. Clear and obvious.pic.twitter.com/qxm9ycHt8I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Walker should expect a hefty fine, at minimum.

