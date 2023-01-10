Packers land 2 players, including Keisean Nixon, on PFF’s 2022 NFL All-Pro team

Imagine someone telling you in March that new signing Keisean Nixon would be an All-Pro caliber player for the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season.

Turns out, that’s exactly what happened. After an incredible run as a kick and punt returner over the final two months of the regular season, Nixon was named a first-team All-Pro return specialist by Pro Football Focus.

Nixon was joined on PFF’s 2022 All-Pro team by Jaire Alexander, who was named a second-teamer at cornerback.

Nixon, who took over return duties in Green Bay around midseason, led all players in kickoff returns (35) and kickoff return yards (1,009), and he finished third in kickoff return average (28.8) and second in kickoff return touchdowns (1). His 105-yard touchdown return was the longest in the NFL this season. His five returns of 50 or more yards led the NFL. At PFF, he graded out as the top kickoff returner in the NFL. Nixon also returned 11 punts for 140 yards.

At cornerback, Alexander ranked sixth in overall coverage grade. He intercepted five passes (second among cornerbacks) and allowed a passer rating of 66.1 into his coverage.

Last year, receiver Davante Adams and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell were both PFF All-Pros for the Packers.

Nixon closely followed the path of Campbell, who was signed unceremoniously by general manager Brian Gutekunst but then delivered a dynamic season.

Keep in mind: PFF’s All-Pro team is not the official All-Pro team. Fifty voters from the Associated Press name the league’s official All-Pros, which will be announced later this month.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire