Packers call for 700 volunteers to shovel snow at Lambeau Field at 6 a.m.

If you live in Green Bay, love the Packers and could use some extra beer money, your favorite team might have just the job for you.

The Packers are looking for 700 people to shovel snow out of the Lambeau Field seats on Sunday before they face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional round, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

The city of Green Bay is reported to be expecting 8 to 10 inches of snow through Sunday.

Those interested in shoveling can report to Lambeau Field at 6 a.m. Sunday, where they will need to go through a metal detector, not be permitted bags, backpacks or purses, and must be at least 18 years old. Their payment for the labor: $12 an hour, paid immediately. Shovels are thankfully provided.

That might sound like an unappetizing deal for most football fans — and normal human beings — but let’s face it. This is Green Bay. The team probably could have charged certain fans for the Green Bay Packers Snow Shovel Fantasy Camp. Don’t get any ideas, NFL.

The Packers had plenty of volunteers when they did this back in 2008. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

