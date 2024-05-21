Packers' Kingsley Enagbare is full-go at OTAs after ACL scare in playoffs

Packers linebacker Kingsley Enagbare left the playoff game against the Cowboys with what he thought was a torn ACL. It turned out his knee injury wasn't serious.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that Enagbare is "full-go" for Organized Team Activities and did not have knee surgery. Video from the Packers' practice today shows that Enagbare is doing everything the other players are doing, with no brace on his knee and no indication he was ever hurt.

"We dodged a bullet there," LaFleur told reporters.

The precise diagnosis of the injury Enagbare suffered has not been revealed, but it was clearly a lot less serious than he thought it was when he left the game against the Cowboys. Enagbare did miss the Packers' playoff finale against the 49ers a week after suffering his knee injury, but he's now good to go.

2022 fifth-round draft pick, Enagbare has played in all 17 regular-season games in each of his first two NFL seasons. Last year he played on 41 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps and 45 percent of special teams snaps.