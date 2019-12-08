Dating back to his days as a Minnesota Viking, running back Adrian Peterson has always been a Green Bay Packers killer.

Peterson is now sporting the Redskins' Burgundy and Gold instead of the Vikings' purple, but he's been equally as effective against his former divisional rival.

The 34-year-old rushed for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter, bringing the Redskins within one score. It was Peterson's eighth rushing touchdown in Lambeau Field in his career, the most ever from any opposing player.

The score was also Peterson's 16th touchdown all-time against Green Bay. Only Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton has scored more touchdowns against Green Bay (19) than Peterson.

Later in the contest, Peterson eclipsed 14,000 career rushing yards. He's the sixth player in NFL history to accomplish such a feat, joining Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore, Barry Sanders and Curtis Martin.

Peterson is in all likelihood a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but his numbers against Green Bay are one of the more impressive things on his résumé.

Packers killer Adrian Peterson rushes for another TD at Lambeau Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington