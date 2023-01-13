Packers kickoff returner Keisean Nixon named first-team All-Pro in 2022

Green Bay Packers kickoff returner Keisean Nixon was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the 2022 NFL season.

Nixon, who was signed by the Packers in March, led the NFL in kickoff returns, kickoff return yards and kickoff returns of at least 50 yards. He had two returns over 90 yards, including a 105-yard touchdown, the longest return in the NFL this season.

Nixon didn’t become the full-time kickoff returner until late October, but he still returned 35 kickoffs for 1,009 yards. He was the only NFL player with over 1,000 kickoff return yards this season.

Nixon’s kickoff return average of 28.8 yards ranked second in the NFL. He was one of only five players to return a kickoff for a touchdown.

Over the final eight games of 2022, Nixon produced 100 or more kickoff return yards eight times, including four straight games between Weeks 10-13.

Nixon created 11 kickoff returns of 30 or more yards.

His returns of 50 or more yards:

– 105-yard touchdown vs. Vikings, Week 17

– 93-yard return vs. Dolphins, Week 16

– 53-yard return vs. Eagles, Week 12

– 52-yard return vs. Eagles, Week 12

– 52-yard return vs. Rams, Week 15

Nixon was the team’s only first-team All-Pro in 2022. Cornerback Jaire Alexander was named a second-team All-Pro.

