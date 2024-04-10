Packers to kick off the 2024 NFL Season in São Paulo, Brazil

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday morning the NFL and the Green Bay Packers officially announced that Jordan Love and company will kick off the 2024 season against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil.

According to a release from the Packers, Green Bay and Philadelphia will face off in the first-ever NFL game in Brazil and also in the NFL’s first-ever Friday night game in over 50 years. The last Friday night NFL game played was between the Cardinals and Rams in 1970.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo. We’re excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago and we’re proud to be part of the league’s continued global growth.” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy

Local Five first asked the question, “Could the Green Bay Packers kick off the 2024 season on the road in Brazil?,” after it was announced that the Eagles, a road opponent for Green Bay in 2024, were first announced as the hosts of the Brazil game.

The answer to that question is now an official yes as the Packers and Eagles will kick off in São Paulo at the Corinthians Stadium, home of the SC Corinthians, on Friday, September 6.

Packers players make first stop on Tailgate Tour to a Manitowoc High School

At this time, no other games on the Packers’ schedule have been officially announced, however, more information is expected to be released later this spring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.