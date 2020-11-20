Packers’ keys to victory against Colts in Week 11

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to go to Indianapolis to play the AFC South-leading Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oul Stadium.

Here are the biggest keys for the Packers against the Colts on Sunday:

– Confuse Rivers: Mike Pettine said veteran quarterback Philip Rivers usually knows where he’s going with the ball before the snap. That was certainly true last year when he carved up Pettine’s mostly static defense in Los Angeles. The Packers must create pre-snap confusion and post-snap hesitation or Rivers will do it again Sunday.

– Stay multiple: Expect the Colts defense to focus on the run early and attempt to make the Packers one-dimensional on offense. Matt LaFleur’s scheme relies heavily on the run and pass games working together, and aggressive defenses have really made life tough on the Packers when they take away the run half of the equation. LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers probably have to stick with it against this defense.

– Win the important situations: The Packers have rather significant statistical advantages on both third down and in the red zone against the Colts. Like every week, scoring touchdowns in the red zone and getting off the field on third down will be vital. The Packers must do both at a high rate on Sunday.

– Tackle well: The Colts are going to run the football, and Rivers has no issues checking the ball down or throwing underneath coverage to avoid pass-rushing pressure. The Packers have to tackle well, especially against running backs Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor, or it could be a long, frustrating day for Mike Pettine’s defense.

– Avoid a tipping point: The Colts have one of the league’s best special teams groups. The third phase of the game is often overlooked, but the Packers can’t let special teams create a big advantage for the Colts on Sunday. Shawn Mennenga’s guys must be better than last week.

– Attack deep: This is a fast, free-flowing defense that likes to keep all eyes on the quarterback and rally to the ball. The Packers can’t fall in love with a condensed offense or the Colts will swallow them whole. The vertical passing game has to be productive. Aaron Rodgers leads the NFL in deep attempts and completions. He needs to stay aggressive pushing it downfield again Sunday.

– Keep it simple: There’s probably no need to blitz Rivers, a seasoned veteran who is getting the ball out of his hands fast and avoiding sacks. Don’t be surprised if the Packers play coverage, force an underwhelming group of receivers to win one-on-one battles and rely on the front four to keep Rivers uncomfortable in the pocket.

