Packers will keep starting offensive line under wraps until game time in Week 1

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a “pretty good idea” about which five offensive linemen will start on Sept. 12 against the New Orleans Saints, but he’s not about to reveal the plan until kickoff in Week 1.

The Packers are keeping everything a secret for the next two weeks.

“Yeah, we do, we have a pretty good idea of what we’re going to do,” LaFleur said Sunday. “We do still have some practices, but we won’t unveil any of that until game time.”

One uncertainty for the offensive line is the status of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who remains on the PUP list while recovering from last season’s ACL injury. The entire look of the offensive line would look different if Bakhtiari is ready for Week 1.

Some clarity will arrive soon. The Packers must decide whether to keep Bakhtiari on the PUP list – which would rule him out for the first six weeks – or activate him before Tuesday and include him on the initial 53-man roster.

LaFleur didn’t provide any details on the Packers’ thinking with Bakhtiari but said they will “do what’s best for David and the football team.”

Bakhtiari tore his ACL on Dec. 31 of last year. He’s been on the PUP list throughout training camp. There’s also a chance he could be activated from the PUP list and included on the initial 53-man roster but still not play in Week 1.

If Bakhtiari isn’t ready, shuffling at several spots will be required, but the Packers have been planning for the movement all summer. More than likely, the Packers would start Elgton Jenkins at left tackle, Josh Myers at center, Billy Turner at right tackle and some combination of Royce Newman, Lucas Patrick and Jon Runyan at guard.

Newman, a fourth-round pick, has been one of the team’s stars of the preseason. He’s an increasingly good bet to start at right guard regardless of what happens with Bakhtiari.

The Packers can attempt to keep it all a secret, but really only a couple of combinations exist.

Story continues

If Bakhtiari is ready, the expected offensive line from left to right: Bakhtiari, Jenkins, Myers, Newman/Patrick/Runyan, Turner

If Bakhtiari isn’t ready, the expected offensive line from left to right: Jenkins, Patrick/Runyan, Myers, Newman, Turner.

The Packers offensive line is somewhat of a mystery for now, but it’s not much of one. And the plan won’t be a secret for much longer.

List