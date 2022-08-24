Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said last weekend that he was still mulling whether or not to give the majority his starters some preseason playing time against the Chiefs on Thursday night and he revealed his decision on Tuesday.

It’s the same decision that LaFleur made last preseason and the first two games of this summer’s schedule. LaFleur said that the starters who have sat out the first two games will continue to be on the sideline for the finale. The only starters from their depth chart who have been on the field are offensive linemen and rookie linebacker Quay Walker, so that means no Aaron Rodgers among many others.

“Just the risk vs. reward, knowing it’s a long season, having 17 games,” LaFleur said, via the Associated Press. “I think early in we get stressed with travel in the season, as well. . . . You factor in everything.”

The Packers opened last season with a 38-3 loss to the Saints and avoiding a similar outcome was seen as the reason why the team would shift gears this summer. LaFleur said he thinks the team is in “a much different place than we were a year ago” on defense and that he thinks the offense has learned from “past mistakes.” Those feelings will be put to the test against the Vikings in Week 1.

Packers will keep starters out on Thursday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk