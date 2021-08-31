Packers to keep All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on PUP list to start 2021 season

The #Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari (knee) on the PUP list into the season, source said, meaning he’ll miss the first six weeks. Tough blow for Green Bay, but this will allow perhaps the game’s best LT the chance to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

The Green Bay Packers will be without their All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari for at least the first six weeks of the 2021 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers are keeping Bakhtiari (knee) on the physically unable to perform list to start 2021, meaning he’ll have to miss the first six weeks.

The earliest Bakhtiari can now return is Week 7.

Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice on Dec. 31 of last year. He missed the Packers’ two postseason games and has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers have been using Pro Bowl guard Elgton Jenkins at left tackle throughout the summer. He is expected to start there in Week 1 and beyond.

The Packers had the option to activate Bakhtiari from the PUP list and keep him on the 53-man roster to start the season, but the team will take the safe route with the All-Pro.

Bakhtiari will not count against the 53-man roster while on the PUP list.

Yosh Nijman, who played at left tackle extensively during the preseason, will likely make the initial roster as a backup option.

