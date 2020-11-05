Packers will keep Lambeau empty 'for the safety of our community'

As Wisconsin continues to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Green Bay Packers will continue playing in an empty Lambeau Field.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said the team simply won’t risk its stadium becoming the home of a COVID-19 super-spreader event.

“Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus,” Murphy said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Murphy said the best chance for Packers fans to get to attend a game again is to make sure the spread of the virus within the community is reduced.

“It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene,” Murphy said.

The Packers are the favorites to win the NFC North and host a home playoff game, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that there will be any fans in attendance even in January.

