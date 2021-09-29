Packers K Mason Crosby named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

A perfect night kicking field goals and extra points – including the game-winning field goal as time expired – helped Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby earn a weekly award from the NFL.

Crosby was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

Crosby made all six of his kicks in the Packers’ 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers, including a 54-yarder to open the scoring and a 51-yarder to win the game. He was also 3-for-3 on extra points.

This is the eighth time Crosby has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, and the first time since Week 6 of 2018.

Crosby hasn’t missed a field goal in 22 tries.

Through three games in 2021, Crosby is 4-for-4 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points. He was a perfect 16-for-16 on field goals last season.

According to the NFL, Crosby tied Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre for the most Player of the Week awards in Packers history.

The other Players of the Week in the NFC for Week 3 were Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy.

