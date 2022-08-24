Packers K Mason Crosby expecting to be ready for Week 1

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby still has Week 1 in his sights as he continues recovering from a knee surgery completed right before the start of training camp.

Crosby, who turns 38 next month, has been on the PUP list throughout training camp, but he said he’s right on track in his rehab and is still confident he’ll be ready come the Sept. 11 opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

“As of right now, this is six weeks out so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point,” Crosby said, per Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “I hit a set inside today and felt really good. I’m just going to keep building off that. The goal is obviously to be full-go and ready to go by Week 1.”

Coach Matt LaFleur expressed some concern over a right-footed kicker recovering from a right knee injury and surgery but also said he was comfortable with the current rehab timeline.

The Packers have Ramiz Ahmed on the roster as a secondary option and recently worked out five kickers. Ahmed made both field goals, including a 45-yarder, and both extra points in the Packers’ win over the Saints. But even if Ahmed continues to impress, the Packers would probably be more comfortable going into the season with a healthy Crosby, the franchise’s all-time leader in points scored.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire