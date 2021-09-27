Packers K Mason Crosby drills 51-yard field goal to beat 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers left 37 seconds on the fourth quarter for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Mason Crosby, and the trio used every second to stun the Levi’s Stadium crowd and send the Green Bay Packers home with an incredible 30-28 win on Sunday night.

After the 49ers scored late to go up 28-27, Rodgers hit Adams twice for 42 yards to set up Crosby’s game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired.

The Packers led for much of the game but needed heroics from three of the team’s best players to escape San Francisco with a win.

Rodgers threw an incredible pass to Adams for 25 yards on the opening play of the drive. He later hit Adams for 17 more yards, putting the Packers into Crosby’s range.

The veteran kicker drilled the 51-yarder right down the middle for the win.

The Packers have now won two straight primetime games after losing in Week 1, while the 49ers are now 2-1 after losing Sunday night’s home opener.

Related