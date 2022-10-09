The Giants are looking jet-lagged in London.

Two good Packers drives gave Green Bay an early 10-0 lead, with Mason Crosby hitting a field goal on the first drive, and Aaron Rodgers finding Allen Lazard for a four-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

The Giants’ first two drives were three-and-outs, with every single one of their first six plays going to Saquon Barkley: three Barkley carries, three Barkley targets, zero first downs.

With Daniel Jones playing on an injured ankle, the Giants’ offense may struggle, but they’re going to have to do something to keep this one from getting ugly.

Packers jump out to early lead over Giants in London originally appeared on Pro Football Talk