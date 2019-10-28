Packers jump out to early lead on Chiefs
The team with the healthy star quarterback got the ball first, and he did what he was supposed to do.
Aaron Rodgers just hit Aaron Jones for a quick flick pass which Jones swept in for a touchdown, staking the Packers to a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.
That capped a 10-play, 74-yard drive, which featured a lot of different personnel groupings and formations for the Packers.
Scroll to continue with content
It also included a 34-yard strike to Jake Kumerow, which held up after review.
It was a good start regardless, but going against the Chiefs led by backup quarterback Matt Moore made it that much more important.