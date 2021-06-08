Packers' Jordan Love struggles as Aaron Rodgers replacement at camp

Jordan Love inaccurate as QB1 at Packers minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers didn’t report to the first day of Packers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, so the world got its first look at Jordan Love as the QB1 in Green Bay. Unfortunately for head coach Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst it sounds like Love didn’t look much like the guy he was drafted to replace when the cameras turned on and reporters were allowed to watch practice.

Jordan Love’s first crack at the 2-minute drill (that we’ve seen) barely gets past midfield and ends with him skying a pass over wide-open Malik Taylor’s head on fourth-and-7 from the plus-46. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1



* Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill.



* Davante Adams was present but did very little.



* Devin Funchess looks the part.



* Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

The whole Rodgers saga seemingly began when GM Brian Gutekunst traded up to draft Love in 2020 instead of selecting a playmaker to help Rodgers, all without letting Rodgers know the team could draft his apparent successor.

Time will tell if this extended look at Love will help him develop into a legit starter whenever he truly takes over starting QB duties, or whether it will only lead to more regret whenever Rodgers hangs up his green and gold jersey for good.

