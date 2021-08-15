Packers' Jordan Love shows promise during first game action in preseason opener vs. Texans

GREEN BAY — It was third-and-9 in the first quarter of his first preseason game, and at that point Jordan Love’s right arm remained a mystery.

The Green Bay Packers started slowly with their second-year quarterback making his debut Saturday night against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. Coach Matt LaFleur’s menu early was a buffet of checkdowns, short throws designed to help his young passer get comfortable.

But this was third-and-9. Comfort was not an option.

Finally pressed, Love uncorked his first pass downfield. He had tight end Jace Sternberger running open down the right seam, all alone in the Texans' secondary. It was the type of throw a professional quarterback should make, an easy layup.

And the type of throw that might expose a young quarterback’s nerves.

Jordan Love passed for 122 yards and a TD in his one half of action.

Whether Love felt butterflies or not Saturday night, his first snaps since the Packers traded up four spots in the 2020 first round to draft him didn’t show it. Love connected with Sternberger in that right seam for 34 yards, drawing a thundering cheer from the most fans Lambeau Field has hosted (72,348) since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The completion kick-started Love’s best drive of the night. He went on to connect with Devin Funchess for 8 yards, Malik Taylor for 10 on third-and-4, Funchess again for 15. Kylin Hill, the seventh-round rookie tailback who has positioned himself to be third on the depth chart behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, finished the drive with a 22-yard touchdown on a screen pass from Love.

At that point, the Packers led 7-3. Love was pulled at halftime in favor of Kurt Benkert, having completed 12-of-17 passes for 122 yards and a 110.4 rating.

Afterward, LaFleur revealed that Love got "dinged" on a strip-sack fumble late in the first half, and that was why he didn't play in the third quarter as planned. LaFleur declined to provide any details about the injury or how serious it might be, saying he wanted to get more information.

The Packers went on to lose 26-7 to the Texans.

Love said his right shoulder felt "a little strain-ish," but that he still expected to be able to play next Saturday against the New York Jets.

But the score was mostly irrelevant Saturday night, and not just because it didn’t count on the Packers' season record. The Packers' preseason opener was all about Love, the heir apparent to three-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It had been 479 days since the Packers drafted Love, and 603 since he played his last football game, a 51-41 loss to the Kent State in the Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl.

The suspense couldn’t have been much higher. LaFleur even broke from his norm, electing to receive the football after winning the opening coin toss, putting Love on the field immediately.

Given the time off, expectations for Love’s debut shouldn’t have been high. In Rodgers’ preseason debut, against the then-San Diego Chargers way back in 2005, the future Hall of Famer was 2-for-6 passing for 7 yards and a 42.4 rating. A week later, in his second preseason game at Buffalo, Rodgers completed 4-of-9 passes for 21 yards, an interception and a passer rating that matched his jersey number of 12.

In four games, Rodgers’ first preseason ended with 20-for-37 passing for 172 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a 64.25 rating.

Rodgers might have been a rookie, unlike Love. He also didn’t have to deal with any rust from a lengthy, pandemic-induced layoff.

Earlier in the week, LaFleur said he had a feel for what Love might do, having been around his first-round pick for more than a year. But there was no way for LaFleur, or anyone, to know. Nobody had seen Love in action on an NFL field. He was a healthy scratch throughout his entire rookie season, inactive behind Rodgers and primary backup Tim Boyle.

Love showed little to impress in camp a year ago. He mostly looked like a rookie with a virtual offseason, swimming in his first camp. Fitting, because that’s what he was. Love has been less reluctant to cut it loose in his second camp, flashing at times in practice.

He exceeded most reasonable expectations Saturday night. It was only one half of one preseason game, but given how long it took to reach this night, it was well worth the wait.

