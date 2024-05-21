Packers to have joint practices with Broncos and Ravens

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said his team will have joint practices with both the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens during training camp this summer.

The Packers will go to Denver to practice with the Broncos before their Aug. 18 preseason game, and they will host the Ravens in Green Bay for practice before their Aug. 24 preseason finale at Lambeau Field.

LaFleur said the Packers will practice one day with the Broncos and one day with the Ravens in an attempt to reduce the fighting which is common on the second day of joint practices.

“I love the exposure to new systems, new challenges,” LaFleur said. “It allows you to play your starters a little bit longer in a more controlled setting…you get a lot of great work.”

Under LaFleur, the Packers have held a joint practice with another team during every season besides 2020, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team was scheduled to practice with the Cleveland Browns.

Last year, the Packers practiced with both the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals before preseason games.

“It gives our team a chance to bond together,” LaFleur said.

Packers joint practices by year under Matt LaFleur

2019: Houston Texans

2020: Cleveland Browns (Cancelled, COVID-19)

2021: New York Jets

2022: New Orleans Saints

2023: New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire