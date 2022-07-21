Packers work out John Brown and 3 other players ahead of training camp

In addition to wide receiver John Brown, the Green Bay Packers recently hosted three players for workouts, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. With one spot open on their 90-man roster, the Packers also brought in a tight end, offensive lineman, and cornerback.

Brown, a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2014, has played in 100 games and scored 31 total touchdowns. Now 32, he appeared in just four games with four different teams last season. In 2019, he caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six scores as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Known for his terrific speed, Brown has 320 career catches and a 14.8-yard average.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction report, the Packers did not sign any of the four players, including Brown.

Here is more information on the other three tryout players for the Packers:

TE Sal Cannella, Auburn

Cannella played three seasons at Auburn, totaling 25 receptions for 330 yards and five touchdowns. After going undrafted, Canella has struggled to find an NFL roster. The 6-5, 230-pound tight end had brief stints with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins before most recently having success playing for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL. Canella appeared in 10 games, starting nine, and finished with 34 receptions for 368 yards and a pair of scores. Green Bay could be looking to add to the tight end group given the uncertainty around Robert Tonyan, who is coming off a knee injury.

OL Airon Servais, Syracuse

An Ashwaubenon native, Servais spent six years at Syracuse. He finished his collegiate career with 60 straight starts, the longest active streak in FBS history. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman primarily played center and left tackle but also saw snaps at right tackle. The Packers are known to favor versatile linemen, and Servais certainly fits the mold. He was an All-ACC honorable mention in his final season, starting two games at right tackle and 10 games at center. After going undrafted in 2022, Servais was invited to the New York Jets minicamp on a tryout basis. His former head coach, Dino Babers, believes he has a chance to be an NFL player.

“(He’s) is a guy that has an opportunity to play at the next level,” Babers said via The Daily Orange. “He is a smart, tough guy that makes everybody better.”

CB Bryce Watts, UMass

Watts is a good athlete who attended three different schools. Before arriving at UMass, he played two seasons at Virginia Tech, totaling 29 tackles, seven pass breakups, and an interception. Watts then transferred to North Carolina prior to the 2019 season and sat out due to the NCAA Transfer Policy. He never played a single down for the Tarheels, but in one season with the Minutemen, made a solid impact. Watts totaled 43 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception in 12 games. An impressive showing at his Pro Day helped Watts gain entry into the NFL. He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and also logged a 37.5-inch vertical leap. The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Watts as an undrafted free agent but waived him in May with an injury settlement. Now healthy, Watts hopes for another opportunity as training camp approaches.

