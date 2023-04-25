How Packers-Jets trade affects Simms’ mock draft

Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how NFL draft picks No. 13 and 15 swapping for the Packers and Jets as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade affects his mock draft.

MIKE FLORIO: By the way, Chris's mock draft is out.

He posted his yesterday afternoon. Peter King's yesterday morning. I've got one in my email inbox that I need to set up and post. But there's Chris, interesting, interesting choices. Where do you have Stroud going? All the way to number 8 to the Falcons. Interesting. Bijan Robinson 10 to the Eagles. I like it. I like-- that's the thing, it's very plausible but all it takes is one pick. That's why I hate mock drafts, all it takes is one pick to go not as you planned, and the whole thing goes haywire.

CHRIS SIMMS: No, that's exactly-- that's the-- I mean, again yesterday just proved that, right? It's haywire now. I mean, there you go, everybody that did a Monday mock draft or one that released yesterday, it's already ruined and changes it.

So it's interesting. I have the Packers at 15 taking Dalton Kincaid, you know, who I think is a phenomenal tight end but has some injury little concerns there. Are they moving up maybe to assure themselves of getting him? Or are they moving up because they're scared, hey, like I have here in this scenario, the Raiders take a tackle, the Patriots take a tackle, and now they're maybe stuck with a guy they don't love at tackle? That's what has jumped to my mind.

And as you see there, the Jets, if that's the route they want to go. And the Jets, I mean, they could use a tackle too. I understand that. I don't think it's as desperate but the D tackle is one position you look at their team and go ooh, there could be-- they could use an upgrade right there. And that dude right there fits their scheme and makes sense. And I think by all due accounts doesn't-- I think he'll be on the board 13 or 15. So maybe that's why they made the move. But we'll see Thursday night.