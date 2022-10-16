Packers, Jets tied 3-3 at halftime

2
Josh Alper
·1 min read

The first 59-plus minutes of the first half were ugly for the Packers offense, but they were able to go into halftime tied with the Jets thanks to their work in the final 31 seconds.

After Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 53-yard field goal, Aaron Rodgers hit Robert Tonyan, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs, and Allen Lazard with passes that moved the Packers into field goal range with three seconds left to play. Mason Crosby hit from 29 yards and the two sides are tied 3-3 after 30 minutes of play.

Those five completions lifted Rodgers’ line to 15-of-23 for 140 yards for the half. The three first downs the offense picked up also doubled the number they’d picked up through the rest of the half.

That’s not a great showing, but it is three more first downs than the Jets managed. They only gained 80 yards over the course of the half and their successful field goal came after a fumble on botched handoff set them up on the Packers’ 34-yard-line.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has a sack and a blocked field goal to continue his strong season, but he left before the half after getting poked in the eye. If he can’t return, the Jets defense will have a big hole to fill up front.

Packers, Jets tied 3-3 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

