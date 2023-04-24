Packers and Jets both believe Aaron Rodgers trade will be done this week

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets both believe the trade that sends future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay to New York will get done this week, according to new reporting from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The NFL draft – and especially the second round of the draft – is providing a deadline for the two sides.

“The reason why this deal should be done this week, while both sides believe a deal will be done this week, is that it will likely include a second-round pick, that would be on Friday,” Rapoport said Monday.

The Jets hold the No. 42 overall pick and No. 43 overall pick in the second round, and it’s increasingly likely that one of those picks will be included in the deal. The second round begins on Friday after the first round completes on Thursday night.

If the Packers want picks in this year’s draft, a deal must get done by this week.

A phone conversation between general managers Brian Gutekunst and Joe Douglas got the ball back rolling after a few weeks of inactivity.

“They are talking, it is moving in the right direction,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport said the Jets need to create salary cap space and finalize Rodgers’ new deal before the trade is officially completed.

The Packers currently hold 10 picks in the 2023 draft, including the 15th overall pick in the first round and the 45th overall pick in the second round.

