Packers make Jaylon Smith signing official, place Chauncey Rivers on IR

The Green Bay Packers announced two expected roster moves on Thursday.

The team made official the signing of linebacker Jaylon Smith and also placed outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers on injured reserve.

Smith signed a one-year deal to join the Packers after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. He will wear No. 9. A second-round pick in 2016 who missed his entire rookie season while recovering from a significant knee injury, Smith has since played in all 68 games over the last five seasons. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019.

Rivers, a backup edge rusher, tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice and will miss the rest of the 2021 season. He played 54 snaps on defense for the Packers during the first four weeks of the season.

To accommodate Smith’s taking No. 9, practice squad kicker JJ Molson switched to No. 11.

The Packers roster is currently at 52 players, with defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster still on the COVID-19 reserve list.

