Packers’ Jason Spriggs injures left knee, carted off after first snap

The Green Bay Packers had five starters inactive for Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. It took just one play to lose another to injury.

Right tackle Jason Spriggs was carted off the field after injuring his left knee on the first snap of the game. Spriggs engaged with Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter in pass protection only to have his leg buckle.

Justin McCray moved out from right guard to right tackle to cover the loss of Springs. Lucas Patrick replaced McCray at guard.

Aaron Rodgers and Demetri Goodson were placed on injured reserve this week. Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Damarious Randall, Jahri Evans and Davante Adams were all inactive for Saturday night’s game due to injuries as well.