Packers' Jamaal Williams slips in Tom Brady burn while praising Aaron Rodgers

Packers RB slips in Brady burn while praising Rodgers

It might be a while before Tom Brady lives his latest blunder down.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers this weekend, which means the Brady-Rodgers debates have returned in full force.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams was asked about that debate Wednesday during an appearance on "Game On Wisconsin" -- and used some recent evidence to side with his own quarterback over Brady.

"Look, I'm pretty sure my quarterback knows what 4th down is," Williams replied.

That's a reference to Brady's senior moment near the end of Tampa Bay's Week 5 loss to the Chicago Bears in which he appeared to forget what down it was after throwing an incomplete pass on 4th-and-6.

If you ask Williams, Rodgers is incapable of such a brain fart.

"He's too smart for that," Williams added. "He'd never be in that type of situation because A-Rod is always prepared."

The irony is that Brady led countless game-winning drives with the New England Patriots and (usually) is one of the sharpest, smartest quarterbacks in NFL history.

But the 43-year-old is also human, and his opponents will be more than happy to remind him of his missteps.