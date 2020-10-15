Packers’ Jamaal Williams cracks wise about Tom Brady

Given the opportunity, everyone tries to be a comedian. The latest act comes from Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams.

When asked about Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, who meet Sunday when the Packers visit the Bucs, Williams responded:

Jamaal Williams has jokes before Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off 😅 pic.twitter.com/4mcRug4fn8 — ESPN (@espn) October 15, 2020





Of course, that is in reference to Brady holding up four fingers, thinking it was going to be fourth down against the Chicago Bears a week ago Thursday when the ball had turned over on downs, sealing the Bucs’ defeat.