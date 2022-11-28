For Packers, Jalen Hurts’ sublime dual-threat performance feels frighteningly familiar

Sunday night’s 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles probably felt a little too familiar for the Green Bay Packers.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became just the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to throw for at least 150 yards and run for at least 150 yards in a single game during Sunday night’s thrashing of the Packers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Hurts completed 16 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed 17 times for a career-high 157 yards.

Hurts joined Lamar Jackson (2019), Colin Kaepernick (2012) and Michael Vick (2002) as the four players to go over 150 yards as a passer and runner in a game since 1966.

Kaepernick’s breakout performance in the 2012 playoffs also came against the Packers. He threw for 263 yards and rushed for 181 more during a 45-31 win for the 49ers over the Packers in the divisional round.

Hurts wasn’t quite as devastating as Kaepernick, but he was close. He had 100 rushing yards by the end of the first quarter, threw touchdown passes to Quez Watkins and A.J. Brown and dominated the Packers on both designed runs and improvised scrambles.

Hurts set a new franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback. He had scrambles of 24, 28, 42 and 10 yards, representing most of his total.

Per NFL Research, Hurts became the first player since at least 1950 with 150 passing yards, 150 rushing yards and multiple passing touchdowns in the same regular season game, which obviously don’t count when Kaepernick did it to the Packers in the postseason:

Jalen Hurts is the first player since at least 1950 with 150+ rush yards, 150+ pass yards & multiple pass touchdowns in a the same game.#FlyEaglesFly @Eagles — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2022

Hurts’157 rushing yards represented the fifth-most by a quarterback in a single game, regular or postseason. Kaepernick’s 181 against the Packers still holds the record.

Overall, the Eagles rushed for 363 yards and created 500 total yards in the 40-33 victory over the Packers.

