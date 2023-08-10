Packers' Jaire Alexander says there aren't any wide receivers who are tough or cornerbacks at his level

Jaire Alexander will never be mistaken for someone who is shy or lacks confidence.

He'll get in your face and tell you he's better than you. He'll show you up in your own stadium on Christmas Day. He fears no wide receiver regardless of their accolades. Some may call him arrogant, others may say it's all swag that is required at the position.

The Packers' All-Pro cornerback has the style but also the substance.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 4, 2022. The interception was one of five he had on the season.

Alexander displayed all that during a recent interview that the NFL released as part of its reveal of the top 100 players. The vote was selected by NFL players.

Alexander was ranked No. 26 overall.

Only one other cornerback was ranked ahead of him, New York Jets second-year player Sauce Gardner, who was the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. And Alexander got an up-close look at a few of the wide receivers last year ranked above him. They include NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins, and A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Who was the toughest one he faced on the field?

"Man, ain’t nobody, first of all, ain’t nobody tough that I feel is tough, because if a receiver beat me it’s probably something I did," Alexander said in a clip that aired on NFL.com's social media accounts this week.

The video also included Alexander trash talking his opponents.

Then he was asked by the interviewer if there are any other cornerbacks on his level.

That would be a big no, he basically said with this answer: "Yeah, man, I really watch a lot of film on No. 23 for Green Bay," said Alexander, referencing himself.

Alexander, a first-round pick by the Packers in 2018, is entering his sixth season in Green Bay. He earned his second All-Pro honor and Pro Bowl selection in 2022 a year after only playing four games due to a serious shoulder injury. He had a single-season career-high five interceptions last year.

Alexander and the Packers take the field for the first time in 2023 Friday in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

