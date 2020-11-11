Packers-Jaguars television coverage map for Week 10

Most of the Upper Midwest and parts of Northern California and Florida will get to see the Green Bay Packers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The Packers and Jaguars are scheduled for a noon kickoff. FOX will broadcast the game.

Areas shaded in purple will see the Packers and Jaguars in Week 10, via 506sports.com:

506sports.com

Although there are five early timeslot games on FOX, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears both play on Monday night, opening up viewing areas in states surrounding Wisconsin. The entire state will get the game, and there will be no conflict for Packers fans living in Minnesota, Iowa, the Dakotas or most of Illinois, Montana, Nebraska and Indiana.

The Packers have played at noon four times in 2020, winning three of the four games. They won the first three but lost in Week 8 at home to the Vikings.

Note: the map will be updated if viewing areas are revised during the week.