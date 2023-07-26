Packers work out Jacob Eason

The Packers worked out free agent quarterback Jacob Eason on Tuesday, according to the NFL's personnel notice.

Eason has remained a free agent since the Panthers cut him in May.

The Colts made Eason a fourth-round pick in 2020, but he has played only two regular-season games. He appeared in one game for the Colts in 2021 and one game for the Panthers in 2022.

Eason is 5-of-10 for 84 yards with two interceptions and a 39.2 passer rating in his career.

He also has spent time with the Seahawks and 49ers.

The Packers signed USFL MVP Alex McGough last week and also have Danny Etling and fifth-round pick Sean Clifford behind Jordan Love.