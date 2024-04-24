Packers get Iowa DB Cooper DeJean in Matt Miller’s final mock draft

A review and breakdown of first-round predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2024 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Matt Miller, ESPN

The pick: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The reasoning: “It’s a legitimate toss-up between cornerback and offensive lineman for the Packers, but with the run on tackles hitting in the early 20s here, I think they’d go get the most versatile defensive back in the class. DeJean suffered a broken leg that ended his 2023 season, but his pro day workout answered any questions about his NFL readiness. He can play inside corner, outside corner or safety. The Packers would love his ball skills (seven career picks) in Jeff Hafley’s defense.”

Our breakdown: Another final mock draft with the Packers getting DeJean, arguably the top box-checking prospect in the draft class for Green Bay. Young, athletic, versatile. He’s a playmaker and ball-winner at a need position whether he’s used at corner or safety. His athleticism and versatility provide a safe floor and high ceiling as a prospect, and his game is easily translatable to the next level. A first-team All-American in 2023 and hailing from one of the Packers’ favorite Power 5 schools, DeJean is a fit on so many levels. He could pair with Xavier McKinney at safety and give the Packers a big-time duo at a key position in Jeff Hafley’s defense, or he could compete to start outside opposite Jaire Alexander or in the slot.

The player info

Cooper DeJean

Height: 6-0

Weight: 202

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.44

Vertical leap: 38.5″

Broad jump: 10-4

Three-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 9.85

Pre-draft visit: No

Senior Bowl: No

Consensus big board rank: 20

Draft profile from Lance Zierlein: “Highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills and noteworthy special teams value. DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn’t have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking. He would seem to be a no-brainer as a punt returner and gunner in Year 1. DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety.”

