Packers get Iowa DB Cooper DeJean in Bucky Brooks’ final mock draft

A review and breakdown of first-round predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2024 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

The pick: DB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

The reasoning: “After bringing in a new defensive coordinator (Jeff Hafley) and high-priced safety (Xavier McKinney), Green Bay adds another big defensive piece in DeJean, who supplies athleticism and versatility to the rotation. The Iowa standout is a Swiss Army Knife with the instincts and ball skills to thrive in a ‘see ball, get ball’ system.”

Our breakdown: Another mock draft sending DeJean to Green Bay. The fit is just too good: DeJean is young (21), athletic (RAS of 9.85) and versatile (perimeter corner, slot corner, safety experience), checking three huge boxes for the Packers in a first-round player. He could compete for snaps opposite Jaire Alexander, battle Keisean Nixon for snaps in the slot or be penciled in as the starter next to Xavier McKinney. DeJean takes the ball away (seven interceptions over last two seasons) and has big-time special teams value. It’s easy to see DeJean as a high-floor player with little mystery of how he’ll translate to the next level. Tough to beat that combo with the 25th overall pick.

The player info

Cooper DeJean

Height: 6-0

Weight: 202

Age: 21

40-yard dash: 4.44

Vertical leap: 38.5″

Broad jump: 10-4

Three-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

Bench press: DNP

RAS: 9.85

Pre-draft visit: No

Senior Bowl: No

Consensus big board rank: 20

Draft profile from Lance Zierlein: “Highly competitive defensive back with plus ball skills and noteworthy special teams value. DeJean is big and bundled for a cornerback, with muscular arms and tight hips. He has fantastic interception production, but his movements are more linear than fluid, and he doesn’t have the easy change of direction needed in man coverage on the next level. His best football is played with his eyes forward, using his instincts to challenge quarterbacks and his big downhill burst to smack whatever needs smacking. He would seem to be a no-brainer as a punt returner and gunner in Year 1. DeJean should be a big athletic tester, which will help get the hype train going, but finding the proper schematic fit will be important in unlocking his best football as a zone corner or interchangeable safety.”

