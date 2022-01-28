Packers to interview pair of outside candidates for open offensive coordinator job

The Green Bay Packers would prefer to promote from within to replace Nathaniel Hackett, but the team is also preparing to go with an outside hire should the need arise.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers interviewed Los Angeles Chargers tight end coach Kevin Koger and will interview Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson for the open offensive coordinator job.

Hackett departed Green Bay to be the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Adam Stenavich are the top internal options, but Getsy may leave for a chance to call plays elsewhere and Stenavich could be wanted by Hackett in Denver.

If the Packers lose Getsy and Stenavich, an outside hire becomes a more likely option.

Koger was an offensive quality control assistant under LaFleur during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before taking the job as the tight ends coach with the Chargers in 2021. He has never been a coordinator.

Johnson, a former quarterback at Utah, has been an offensive coordinator at three stops in college but never at the NFL level. He spent the 2021 season coaching quarterbacks in Philadelphia.

An offensive coordinator in Green Bay won’t call plays. LaFleur handles play-calling duties.