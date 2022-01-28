Packers to interview Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson for OC job

Eagles QBs coach emerges as candidate for Packers' OC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is expected to interview for the Packers’ offensive coordinator vacancy, NFL Network reported Friday.

Ian Rapoport reported that Johnson is among four known candidates who have emerged so far for the position that opened up when the Broncos hired Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach on Thursday.

Johnson, 34, spent this past year as Eagles quarterbacks coach after serving as Florida’s quarterbacks coach in 2018 and 2019 and offensive coordinator in 2020.

According to Rapoport, the Packers previously interviewed Chargers tight ends coach Kevin Koger for the opening, and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach/running game coordinator Adam Stenavich are considered the top in-house candidates.

Johnson is the third member of Nick Sirianni’s coaching staff who’s been linked with a promotion with another team. Jonathan Gannon interviewed for head coaching openings with the Broncos, Texans and Vikings and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is considered a leading candidate to become Bears offensive coordinator under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

Johnson has known Jalen Hurts and his family since he was in high school. Hurts’ dad, Averion, was an assistant coach at Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, when Johnson was playing football for Lee.

Johnson played college football at Utah, which is where he began his coaching career as quarterbacks coach in 2010. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2012 and then spent 2014 through 2016 as Mississippi State’s quarterbacks coach. After one year he left for Florida, where he stayed until Sirianni hired him a year ago.