Packers interview Broncos DB coach Christian Parker for open defensive coordinator job

The Green Bay Packers completed an interview with Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker for the team’s open defensive coordinator job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Parker, who spent two seasons in Green Bay under LaFleur, just completed his third season as a defensive assistant in Denver. While with the Packers, Parker was a defensive quality control assistant who focused on the secondary (cornerbacks, safeties).

Parker worked under Mike Pettine for two seasons in Green Bay and under Vic Fangio for one year (2021), Ejiro Evero for one year (2022) and Vance Joseph (2023) for one year in Denver, providing a fascinating blend of scheme and style experience for a young (32 years old) defensive coach who might be ready for the jump from assistant to coordinator.

“He’s smart, he works his butt off, and his players love playing for him. He’s a star,” Joseph said of Parker, via the Denver Post last June.

Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots recently interviewed Parker for their own defensive coordinator vacancy.

Parker has worked with top defensive backs such as Jaire Alexander, Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain II.

Prior to entering the NFL in Green Bay, Parker played four seasons at Richmond and was a coach in the college ranks for six seasons.

