Packers interested in Vikings free agent OL Brett Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With All-Pro center Corey Linsley heading to free agency and likely to depart Green Bay, the Packers are searching through other veteran free-agent options to add depth to the interior of the offensive line.

According to both Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are among four teams that are interested in free-agent offensive lineman Brett Jones, who has been in Minnesota since 2018.

Jones has experience playing center and both guard spots, making him an attractive option for a Packers team needing to replace Linsley in the middle of the offensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jones played 144 snaps – all at right guard – for the Vikings last season. He allowed just two total pressures and received strong grades as both a pass-protector and run-blocker.

The Packers have options for replacing Linsley at center, including Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick. Adding Jones could provide more flexibility and even give the Packers an opportunity to use Jenkins at offensive tackle.

Jones, who turns 30 in July, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2015 after spending three years in the CFL. He has played in 61 career games in the NFL, with 17 starts. He started a career-high 13 games for the Giants in 2017.

List

Breaking down Packers roster entering free agency

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

    Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency. Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus. “We anticipated bigger offers in free agency, but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers,” Rosenhaus said via email.

  • Agent: RB Aaron Jones takes less to stay with Packers

    Drew Rosenhaus believed Aaron Jones could have received better offers in free agency, but the Packers RB wanted to stay in Green Bay.

  • Jamaal Williams understands he won’t be back with Packers

    The return of Aaron Jones in Green Bay likely closed the door on Williams returning as a free agent.

  • Green Bay Packers 2021 free agency tracker, live updates

    Tracking all the player movement involving the Green Bay Packers during free agency.

  • Report: Shaquil Barrett is returning to Buccaneers

    Shaq Barrett is returning to the Buccaneers for another season following the Super Bowl win last season. Barrett was dominant in the playoffs getting three sacks against the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Barrett also had an exceptional season in 2019 with 19.5 total sacks on the year

  • Dolphins, Packers potential landing spots for T.Y. Hilton?

    Could Ghost be on the move?

  • What signing Aaron Jones means for Packers RB A.J. Dillon

    Even with Aaron Jones back, the Packers should have more than enough touches ready for 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon.

  • Aaron Rodgers is Packers’ last big decision entering free agency

    The Packers have completed most of their big decisions before free agency. The last one left? Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and his contract.

  • Pat Elflein signing with the Carolina Panthers to help their offensive line

    Former Vikings and Jets offensive guard will join the Panthers.

  • Report: Patriots, TE Jonnu Smith agree to terms on $50 million deal

    The Patriots and tight end Jonnu Smith have agreed to terms on a four-year, $50 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Smith is 25-years-old and spent his first four years with the Titans. His deal includes $31.25 million guaranteed, but it’s worth it for a team that hasn’t had any talent at the position since Rob Gronkowski’s retirement in 2018. Smith’s most efficient season was in 2020, where he tallied 41 catches for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s only missed four regular-season games in his first four seasons and his 6-foot-3, 248-pound build allows for great blocking ability as well.

  • Bears haven’t ruled out a Mitchell Trubisky return, yet

    Four years ago in the draft, the Bears made a move to address the most important position on the team. Although Mitch Trubisky didn’t become what two of the quarterbacks taken after him became, the Bears have not yet ruled out continuing the relationship for a fifth season. Contrary to an ESPN report that the [more]

  • Illinois gets No. 1 seed in Midwest after Big Ten title

    Illinois was still cutting down the nets in Indianapolis after a thrilling overtime victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament title game when the bracket was revealed for the NCAA Tournament. The Illini will attempt to cut down another set of nets in Indy as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. Led by All-American candidates Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, the Fighting Illini earned the third No. 1 seed in school history and their first since 2005, when a team led by Deron Williams and Luther Head romped through March before they finally lost to North Carolina in the national championship game.

  • Big Ten has record 9 NCAA tourney teams; 4 get 1 or 2 seeds

    The Big Ten again has more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any other conference, including a pair of No. 1 seeds and two No. 2s among its record nine teams in the Big Dance. Now that this regular season and all of the postseason conference tournaments have been completed, college basketball has gotten a step further than it did last March, when the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic days before Selection Sunday and no 68-team field was set. For the second NCAA tourney in a row, 11 conferences sent multiple teams.

  • Report: Vikings restructuring Anthony Barr’s contract

    The Vikings are working on a restructured contract for linebacker Anthony Barr. The reworked deal will reduce Barr’s $12.3 million salary but makes him a free agent in 2022, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. It will help the Vikings’ salary cap situation for this year, while getting Barr two years closer to free agency. He [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency tracker: Biggest signings, trades and rumors

    Which teams will make the biggest moves in NFL free agency? Here are the latest free agent rumors, trades and signings around the league.

  • Aaron Jones stays with Packers

    Packers running back Aaron Jones won’t hit free agency after all. Jones revealed on Twitter that he is staying with the Packers. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told PFT that Jones will sign a four-year contract worth $48 million, with a $13 million signing bonus. When the Packers decided not to use the franchise tag on Jones, [more]

  • PFF: Jack Coan Should Be ‘About The Same Kind Of Passer’ As Ian Book

    Pro Football Focus ranked the former Wisconsin quarterback as its 19th best transfer for the 2021 season.

  • Report: Vikings working on restructuring with LB Anthony Barr

    The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly working on a restructured contract with LB Anthony Barr.

  • Child tax credit expansion is Michael Bennet's big stimulus win

    Much of the credit for the expansion of the federal child tax credit, one of the most significant items in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, belongs to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D).Why it matters: The policy, which Bennet has championed since 2017, is considered revolutionary for how it creates a guaranteed income for families, a so-called Social Security for kids that is common in other wealthy countries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Parents will receive monthly checks of $300 for children 5 and younger and $250 for those older.It is projected to cut child poverty by 45%, according to one study.The backdrop: Bennet credits his tenure as Denver public schools superintendent for driving home the need. "We spend lots of money and effort trying to remediate the problems created by childhood poverty instead of seeking to eliminate it," he said.He took the policy to the national stage by making it the top agenda item in his long-shot presidential bid in 2020."It makes a lot of lonely time in a lot of empty rooms in Iowa and New Hampshire seem kind of worth it," he added with laughter.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Report: Vikings have shown interest in Saints DE Trey Hendrickson

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to sign New Orleans Saints DE Trey Hendrickson in 2021 free agency?