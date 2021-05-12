Packers interested in signing veteran QB Blake Bortles

The #Packers have shown an interest in former #Rams/Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and a visit appears likely, a source said. With in-person workouts scheduled to begin Monday and Jordan Love the only QB expected to take part, seems there's a good chance he could be signed. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) May 12, 2021

In the midst of a conflict with MVP Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers may soon add a veteran quarterback to the roster.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers are interested in quarterback Blake Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft. Silverstein notes there’s a “good chance” the Packers will sign Bortles, who started 73 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars and had two recent stints with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

A veteran quarterback with experience in games is suddenly required in Green Bay.

Rodgers is frustrated with the organization and does not want to return to the Packers, leaving Jordan Love as the only quarterback expected to take part in the start of the offseason workout program.

Bortles would give the Packers an experienced passer who – thanks to his past with McVay – would have a baseline knowledge of the Matt LaFleur offense. He also played four seasons in Jacksonville with current Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Over 78 career games, Bortles has completed 59.3 percent of passes, averaged 6.7 yards per attempt and tossed 103 touchdown passes and 75 interceptions. His career passer rating is 80.6.

The Packers are expected to have quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly in Green Bay on a tryout basis during rookie minicamp, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

