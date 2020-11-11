Packers injury report: LT David Bakhtiari practices as full participant

Expect the return of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bakhtiari, who has missed the last three games with a chest injury, practiced fully on Wednesday, according to the Packers’ first injury report of Week 10.

Bakhtiari initially injured his chest during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 18. The specific injury has not been disclosed or reported. He was questionable last week but didn’t play.

Billy Turner started at left tackle each of the last three weeks. If Bakhtiari returns, the Packers can slide Turner back to right tackle against the Jaguars.

Wednesday’s injury report wasn’t all good news. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who suffered a concussion against the San Francisco 49ers, didn’t practice and is now in danger of missing Sunday’s visit from the Jaguars.

Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith also didn’t practice, but his absence was listed as non-injury related.

The Packers listed 14 players on the injury report. Four players didn’t practice: Alexander, Smith, receiver Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) and offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee).

Wagner left Thursday’s win over the 49ers after injuring his knee.

Five were full participants: Bakhtiari, running backs Aaron Jones and Tyler Ervin, tight end John Lovett and edge rusher Preston Smith.

Cornerback Kevin King was a limited participant. He has missed the last four games.

The Jaguars were without six players at Wednesday’s practice, although two players had two scheduled days off:

The Packers and Jaguars are scheduled for a noon kickoff on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

