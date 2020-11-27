Packers injury report: Linsley, King, MVS among 6 questionable vs. Bears

Of the 21 players listed by the Green Bay Packers on their Week 12 injury report, only six were given official injury designations on the final injury report released Friday.

All six are questionable.

The Packers gave running back Tyler Ervin, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Kevin King, center Corey Linsley and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling the questionable labeling for Sunday night against the Bears.

Ervin has a rib injury and could miss a second consecutive game. Jackson is working through concussion protocol. Linsley is still working through a back injury that forced him out of the game last week. King has an Achilles issue that popped up last Saturday. Valdes-Scantling was added to the injury report on Thursday and then missed Friday’s practice due to a new Achilles injury.

Despite not practicing on Thursday, Davante Adams is good to go and will play again despite an injured ankle. Including Adams, 15 players on the injury report did not receive injury designations and will play against the Bears.

Questionable: RB Tyler Ervin, CB Josh Jackson, CB Kevin King, C Corey Linsley, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Bears listed quarterback Nick Foles as doubtful with a hip injury, meaning Mitchell Trubisky will start. Five others are questionable, including defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, left tackle Charles Leno and cornerback Buster Skrine.

The Packers placed defensive lineman Montravius Adams (toe) and linebacker James Burgess (hamstring) on injured reserve on Wednesday.

