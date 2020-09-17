Packers injury report: DL Kenny Clark misses practice again

For the second straight day, the Green Bay Packers practiced without Kenny Clark.

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman missed practice again on Thursday due to the groin injury he suffered in the first half of the Packers’ 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Clark, who also sat out Wednesday’s practice, is clearly trending toward missing Week 2’s visit from the Detroit Lions.

The Packers were also without rookie tight end Josiah Deguara, who is dealing with a shin injury. He played 24 snaps in a versatile role during his NFL debut on Sunday. He was limited on Wednesday and a non-participant on Thursday.

The good news is that Elgton Jenkins (ankle), Billy Turner (knee), Lucas Patrick (shoulder) all practiced again on Thursday, a good sign for their potential availability on Sunday. Jenkins was a full participant on Thursday, Turner and Patrick should both factor into how Matt LaFleur configures the Packers offensive line in Week 2.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis was provided a veteran’s day off.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey also missed practice. St. Brown was inactive in Week 1.

The Packers will provide official injury designations on Friday. Clark could be doubtful or ruled out.