Packers injury report: 7 questionable vs. Vikings, including Mason Crosby, David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers ruled out running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Kevin King and listed seven others – including kicker Mason Crosby and left tackle David Bakhtiari – as questionable for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier Friday that Jones (calf) and King (quad) wouldn’t play. Jones (calf) will miss his second straight game; King, his third.

Joining Bakhtiari (chest) and Crosby (calf, back) with the questionable designation are running back Tyler Ervin (wrist), safety Darnell Savage (quad), defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), fullback John Lovett (knee) and safety Raven Greene (oblique).

Bakhtiari practiced as a limited participant all week after missing last week’s win over the Houston Texans with a chest injury. The Packers started Billy Turner in his place at left tackle. Crosby missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned Friday, providing hope he’ll be able to go on Sunday. The Packers would need to add a kicker before Sunday if Crosby can’t go.

Like Jones, King and Bakhtiari, Ervin, Savage and Lancaster all missed last week’s 35-20 victory with pre-existing injuries. Crosby, Lovett and Greene suffered new injuries.

Although the Packers ended up listing 19 players on the team’s initial injury report, only nine were given official injury designations. The other 10 will play Sunday.

The Vikings ruled out cornerbacks Mike Hughes and Holton Hill, while running back Dalvin Cook is questionable.

Related

Packers CB Josh Jackson, now 'more comfortable,' to make another start for Kevin King Packers rule out RB Aaron Jones (calf) for Sunday vs. Vikings Vikings rule out two CBs, RB Dalvin Cook good to go vs. Packers

List