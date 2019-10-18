Looks like the Packers might be running out of wide receivers

The Green Bay Packers’ passing game has suffered since Davante Adams left a Week 4 game with a foot injury, but things are getting progressively worse.

Fellow wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) have yet to practice this week, and Adams has already been ruled out against the Oakland Raiders. Head coach Matt LaFleur would not commit either way on the two injured receivers but said: “We’ve got time to see if they’ll come around.”

An already battered receiving corps losing key weapons would be tough, even against a relatively easy opponent. Oakland is coming off back-to-back upsets against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

How has the Packers’ offense looked without Adams?

As a whole, Green Bay has managed fine without Adams. They've topped the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, and their 28.5 points per game tops their season average of 23.7. But the passing attack does not quite look the same between the lack of Rodgers’ top option and a bevy of drops.

Rodgers was just 22-of-34 for 215 yards two weeks ago, although he did improve to 24-of-39 for 277 yards in the second contest. But to be fair, Rodgers hasn't quite been himself all season. His 3.7 percent touchdown rate is his lowest in a full season, and his 7.3 yards per attempt is below his career average.

No other Packers receivers can stretch the field like Adams, and while there are talented options, they’ve proven to be far less dependable.

Allen Lazard could see a lot more action with injuries to the Packers' top receivers. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Who is left at receiver for the Packers?

If Rodgers and the Packers are without Adams, Valdez-Scantling and Allison, the biggest beneficiary is likely to be Allen Lazard, who was the hero of last week’s game against the Lions.

Despite having just one catch last year as an undrafted rookie, he paced the team with four catches for 65 yards, including a crucial touchdown grab down the stretch for which he called his own route.

Jake Kumerow and Darrius Shepherd also figure to get more looks, although the duo has combined for just 39 receiving yards this season. Also remaining are tight ends Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis, and of course running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

