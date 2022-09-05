Here’s the Packers’ initial 16-player practice squad for 2022 season

The Green Bay Packers signed the following players to the team’s first practice squad of the 2022 season:

1. QB Danny Etling

2. RB Patrick Taylor

3. RB Tyler Goodson

4. WR Travis Fulgham

5. WR Juwann Winfree

6. TE Shaun Beyer

7. OL Caleb Jones

8. DL Jack Heflin

9. DL Chris Slayton

10. OLB La’Darius Hamilton

11. OLB Kobe Jones

12. ILB Ray Wilborn

13. CB Benjie Franklin

14. CB Kiondre Thomas

15. S Micah Abernathy

16. K Ramiz Ahmed

Of the 16, 14 were with the Packers during training camp. The lone outsiders signed were Beyer and Franklin.

The Packers made a few adjustments along the way, releasing cornerback Rico Gafford to make room for Ahmed, who was the final player signed to the practice squad.

