Here’s the Packers’ initial 16-player practice squad for 2022 season
The Green Bay Packers signed the following players to the team’s first practice squad of the 2022 season:
1. QB Danny Etling
2. RB Patrick Taylor
3. RB Tyler Goodson
4. WR Travis Fulgham
5. WR Juwann Winfree
6. TE Shaun Beyer
7. OL Caleb Jones
8. DL Jack Heflin
9. DL Chris Slayton
10. OLB La’Darius Hamilton
11. OLB Kobe Jones
12. ILB Ray Wilborn
13. CB Benjie Franklin
14. CB Kiondre Thomas
15. S Micah Abernathy
16. K Ramiz Ahmed
Of the 16, 14 were with the Packers during training camp. The lone outsiders signed were Beyer and Franklin.
The Packers made a few adjustments along the way, releasing cornerback Rico Gafford to make room for Ahmed, who was the final player signed to the practice squad.