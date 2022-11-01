Packers to induct Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton into the team’s Hall of Fame

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that former players Jordy Nelson and Josh Sitton will become members of the team’s Hall of Fame in 2023.

Nelson played wide receiver for the Packers for nine seasons (2008-17). He was selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft and finished four in franchise history in receptions, sixth in receiving yards, and third in touchdown receptions. In Super Bowl XLV, Nelson became just the fourth receiver in Super Bowl history to have nine-plus receptions for at least 140 yards and a touchdown. Nelson was named a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2014 after setting career highs in receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,519) while hauling in 13 touchdowns.

After suffering an ACL injury that kept him out of the 2015 season, Nelson returned to form in 2016 and was named the AP Comeback Player of the Year. He was the first player in team history to win the award. Nelson was released in 2017 and played one final season with the Oakland Raiders.

Sitton was an offensive lineman in Green Bay for eight seasons (2008-15). He was selected in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft and went on to become a three-time Pro Bowler at guard. Sitton was also selected to three All-Pro teams and was named the 2010 Offensive Lineman of the Year by the NFL Alumni Association. He also played a key role in Super Bowl XLV as the starting right guard. According to the team’s official website, Sitton blocked for offenses that ranked in the top 10 in points seven times and in the top 10 in yards six times. He finished his career playing two seasons with the Chicago Bears (2016-17) and one with the Miami Dolphins (2018).

Nelson and Sitton will officially be inducted on Thursday, August 31, in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire