Packers inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 7 vs. Commanders

The Green Bay Packers won’t have left tackle David Bakhtiari for Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Commanders. The All-Pro is officially inactive after he was re-listed as questionable to play on Saturday.

Bakhtiari’s knee is the problem again. Yosh Nijman will be expected to start at left tackle, although the Packers were shuffling around the offensive line this week so any number of combinations are possible.

There is good news: veteran receiver Sammy Watkins is active and will play.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson, who is still dealing with a hamstring injury, is inactive for the second consecutive week. He was ruled out on Friday.

Receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (biceps) were put on injured reserve on Saturday and aren’t listed on the inactive list.

Here’s a quick look at the inactive list for the Packers in Week 7:

WR Christian Watson

LT David Bakhtiari

OLB Jonathan Garvin

OT Luke Tenuta

DL Jonathan Ford

Watson is out for the third time in seven weeks. Bakhtiari will also miss his third game of the season after starting each of the last four games. Garvin is a healthy scratch, highlighting why La’Darius Hamilton was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Tenuta was claimed just this week, and Ford has been a healthy inactive all season.

The Packers have receiver Sammy Watkins active, meaning he’ll play for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 2. Rookies Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker and Samori Toure are active for the first time this season.

WR Jahan Dotson

CB William Jackson III

TE Logan Thomas

WR Dyami Brown

RB Jonathan Williams

G Chris Paul

