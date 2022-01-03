Packers inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers placed cornerback Jaire Alexander on the COVID-19 reserve list before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, meaning only five players needed to be made inactive for the primetime showdown.

Here’s a quick look at the inactive list for the Packers in Week 17:

Who’s in

DL Tyler Lancaster: He was listed as questionable but is active, providing a big boost for the run defense. Lancaster and all the other big bodies up front need to play well against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings run game.

QB Aaron Rodgers: As expected. He practiced in a limited capacity on Friday and didn’t have an injury designation status going into the game. The MVP favorite will start again despite a lingering toe injury.

Who’s out

CB Jaire Alexander: He was ruled out on Friday and wouldn’t have played anyway, but the Packers put him on the reserve list on Sunday.

LT David Bakhtiari: He was ruled out on Friday after not practicing all week. Yosh Nijman will start at left tackle again.

RT Billy Turner: He’ll miss his third straight game after injuring his knee against the Bears on Dec. 12. Dennis Kelly is the starter at right tackle.

S Shawn Davis: He played a role and was effective on special teams last week, but he’s a healthy scratch for Sunday night.

S Vernon Scott: He’s been a healthy scratch for much of the season.

DL Jack Heflin: With Lancaster active and Abdullah Anderson up from the practice squad, the Packers are good along the defensive line.

COVID-19 reserve list: Alexander, DL Kingsley Keke, WR Amari Rodgers

Vikings inactives

QB Kyle Sloter

CB Cam Dantzler

RB Wayne Gallman

G Wyatt Davis

NT Michael Pierce

DE Tashawn Bower

