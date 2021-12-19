Packers inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 15 vs. Ravens

The Green Bay Packers will be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Billy Turner and defensive lineman Kenny Clark on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, but John Harbaugh’s team won’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Calais Campbell for the showdown.

Two teams plagued by injuries to key players will face off at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here’s a look at the inactive lists for both the Packers and Ravens in Week 15.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The Packers listed him as questionable with a back injury, but he’ll play. It’s unclear if he’ll be on any sort of snap count.

WR Malik Taylor: He was limited all week at practice and listed as questionable, but he’ll fight through an ongoing abdomen injury to play on Sunday.

QB Aaron Rodgers: The toe injury is lingering, but the MVP will start again on Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones: He missed practice on Thursday, but the Packers believe he’ll be close to full strength on Sunday.

Out

LT David Bakhtiari: The Packers ruled him out on Friday. He still hasn’t played this season, but getting in three days of practice this past week suggests he’s getting closer to a return.

RT Billy Turner: He was also ruled out on Friday. A knee injury suffered last week against the Bears caused him to miss the full week of practice, but the Packers are hopeful he’ll return at some point this year.

DL Kenny Clark: He remains on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss Sunday’s game.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown: He failed to get through concussion protocol this week.

TE Dominique Dafney: He’s dealing with an ankle injury. The Packers ruled him out on Friday.

S Shawn Davis: He was signed to the active roster on Saturday. This is a healthy scratch.

S Vernon Scott: Another healthy scratch.

DL Jack Heflin: The Packers elevated Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad for depth along the defensive line.

Injured reserve: CB Jaire Alexander, OLB Za’Darius Smith, OL Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, TE Robert Tonyan, WR Randall Cobb, RB Kylin Hill, OLB Whitney Mercilius, OLB Randy Ramsey, OLB Chauncey Rivers

Ravens inactives

QB Lamar Jackson

FB Patrick Ricard

OL Patrick Mekari

G Ben Powers

DL Calais Campbell

Tyler Huntley will start for Jackson (ankle) at quarterback. Losing Campbell is a big blow for the Ravens up front on defense.

